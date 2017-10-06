Spring Break funding requests denied

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board heard a pair funding requests for returning special events related to Spring Break. Free Livin’ Entertainment Inc. DBA Inertia Tours, and CMG Media Agency LLC/Studentcity.com both presented requests for $25,000 in funding from the Board.

Chad Hart of Inertia Tours stated that this is their 15th year in providing vacation packages for college students, saying, “97 percent of our students actually come to South Padre Island versus other destinations you might see on our websites,”

He explained that about 85 percent of those students attend college outside of Texas, predominantly from schools in the Midwest. “These students, they graduate, they get married, they have kids, and they come back with their families, and we’ve got a really high shot at bringing them back again,” added Hart.

CMG Media’s representative explained that this is their second year in working with the City and their target market is college campuses in the Northeastern part of the country. He added that in their first year, they brought about 2,000 students. “I think it’s important, and it’s an important piece of business that we bring to the Island,” he said.

