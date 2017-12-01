Appraisal district gets go-ahead vote on facility upgrades

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Earlier this week, the Cameron County Appraisal District got the last vote it needed in order to move forward with plans to expand its headquarters in San Benito.

The go-ahead vote came during a regular meeting of the Point Isabel School Board of Trustees Tuesday night.

“We are very crunched in there,” said Chief Appraiser Richard Molina during a presentation explaining why the Appraisal District is seeking to expand its current facility.

The district’s staff have been housed in the same San Benito facility since 1985, Molina explained. In that time, it has grown from 40 to 60 employees, and will soon grow by another eight employees over the next three years, Molina explained. With much of the building space devoted to use by the public, employees have little room to do their work, he explained.

“We’re doing this because we need the space. We need to continue to do what we do,” Molina explained.

The Appraisal District is responsible for assessing the values of residential and commercial properties throughout Cameron County. They exist as a separate entity, independent of County or the municipalities that it serves. But those entities, 42 in all, are the ones that levy property taxes based on the appraisal values determined by the district, Molina explained.

