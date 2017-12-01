Artificial reef, cruise ships top EDC talks

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

During its Tuesday, Nov. 28 meeting, the South Padre Island Economic Development Corporation (EDC) discussed the economic impact of a proposed artificial reef project, as well as ways to make the Island a port of call for cruise ships.

EDC members first considered a $7,350 funding request from Aaron Economic Consulting for an economic benefit and impact study regarding the artificial reef project. EDC member Ron Pitcock noted the group which is sponsoring the artificial reef project has sought money from others in the past. He asked City Manager Susan Guthrie to clarify whether or not the latest request was part of a plan in which others would also participate.

