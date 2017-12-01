«

Boys claw past Cougars, 55-46

by Editor

December 1, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
The Port Isabel Tarpons basketball team traveled to Santa Maria last Saturday for a non-district Thanksgiving weekend game and came away with a 55-46 win.

“They had a nice, little crowd for a Saturday afternoon game,” Tarpon Head Coach Mike Hazelton said Monday.  “They have a good team and they play really good, tight, man-to-man defense.  They’re well-coached and they get after it,” he said.

With the win the Tarpons improve to 4-3 on the season in non-district action.

It was close all the way.  Port Isabel led 18-15 at the end of a quarter of play and 30-29 at the half.  The Cougars managed a 39-37 lead at the end of three quarters, but the Tarpons outscored Santa Maria 18-7 in the last quarter to win by nine.

