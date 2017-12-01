Island to kick off holidays with tree lighting, parade Friday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The holiday season gets is officially underway as a slew of holiday events are set to begin this week.

Things start off with the annual Christmas tree lighting and lighted parade on South Padre Island this Friday, Dec. 1.

The public is invited to join South Padre Island city leaders at City Hall, 4601 Padre Blvd., beginning at 4 p.m. Friday for Christmas carols, music and other entertainment before the much anticipated lighting of the Christmas tree which stands at the front of the building.

Afterward, at 6 p.m., folks are encouraged to line up along Padre Boulevard to watch the Christmas parade, hosted by the South Padre Island Parks, Recreation & Beautification Committee. The parade route will run along the main thoroughfare from Mars Lane south to Kingfish Street, according to a statement released by the City earlier this week.

City staff remind residents and motorists to be aware that the parade will temporarily interrupt regular vehicular traffic along Padre Boulevard.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.