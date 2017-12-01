«

»

Dec 01 2017

Print this Post

Lady Tarpons Pop La Villa

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

December 1, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons hoops squad outscored the La Villa Lady Cardinals, 57-37, in a non-district basketball game at Tarpon Gym Tuesday night.

Port Isabel led start to finish, except for an early 2-2 tie, and was in front by as many as 21 points in the second quarter.  It was 18-6 P.I., at the end of a quarter of play, and the home team led 32-15 at the break. By the start of the fourth quarter, they had extended their lead to 48-29.

“It’s good to chalk one up in the win column again,” first-year Head Coach Hannah Burleson said afterwards.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/12/01/lady-tarpons-pop-la-villa/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 