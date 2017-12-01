Lady Tarpons Pop La Villa

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons hoops squad outscored the La Villa Lady Cardinals, 57-37, in a non-district basketball game at Tarpon Gym Tuesday night.

Port Isabel led start to finish, except for an early 2-2 tie, and was in front by as many as 21 points in the second quarter. It was 18-6 P.I., at the end of a quarter of play, and the home team led 32-15 at the break. By the start of the fourth quarter, they had extended their lead to 48-29.

“It’s good to chalk one up in the win column again,” first-year Head Coach Hannah Burleson said afterwards.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.