Annexation plans continue

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Plans to annex a portion of Laguna Heights into the City of Port Isabel continued apace this week as the Port Isabel City Commission approved the first reading of the annexation ordinance.

“It’s the property in Laguna Heights that goes up to Roy Street,” City Manager Jared Hockema explained to the three members of the commission who were present at Tuesday’s special meeting: Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora and Commissioners Carmen Rios and Martin Cantu, Jr.

At issue are just under 79 acres of land from the City’s westernmost edge, to the center of Laguna Heights, an unincorporated community that is officially classified as a colonia by the state.

The mayor said Laguna Heights residents have approached him with concerns over the annexation plans, primarily, wondering if the physical addresses of their homes and businesses will change once the annexation is finalized.

The city manager explained that though some streets within the current city limits share the same name as streets in Laguna Heights, the streets run in different directions. “(Laguna Heights) are north/south streets; ours are east and west,” Hockema said.

He said perhaps the only change would be to ad cardinal directions to street names, such as North Washington or East Washington to distinguish between roadways located in current-day Port Isabel and Laguna Heights.

