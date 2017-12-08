City gears up for first Christmas parade

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel is excitedly preparing for its first annual Christmas parade, which take place this Saturday, Dec. 9.

City officials have made a concerted effort to spread as much Christmas cheer as possible this year, decorating medians, trees and more with festive lights and holiday decorations. A large lighted sign that reads “Seasons Greetings” greets motorists on Highway 100 as they enter the downtown part of the city.

It’s all part of the City’s plans to improve beautification efforts throughout town, and provide plenty of community events for residents to enjoy. “We’re hoping to keep on expanding that,” said Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema of the new decorations Tuesday.

Adding to the festive outdoor décor, the City plans to host — for the first time — a Christmas parade just before its annual Christmas tree lighting. “It’s going to be the first parade, so we’ll see how that goes,” Hockema said.

