Deadline near for house decorating contest

The deadline to submit an entry for participation in the Laguna Vista Christmas House Decorating Contest is Friday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.

The decorated houses will be judged on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and the winners will be announced at the Tuesday, Dec. 12 Town Council meeting.

Registration forms can be obtained at Laguna Vista Town Hall, 122 Fernandez Street, for those interested in participating in this annual contest.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners, and additionally, a “Best Decorated Home” sign will be posted in front of the houses of the top three winners.

