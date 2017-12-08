Grant could mean upgrades at Water Tower Park

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

During its Monday, Nov. 27 meeting, the South Padre Island Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee discussed a proposal to update Water Tower Park via a grant from GameTime Inc.

Parks and Recreation Manager Anne Payne explained that she was made aware of the opportunity via an email received by the city manager from former Mayor Barry Patel.

Describing her decision making process, Payne said, “I chose Water Tower Park due to the fact that it is our most utilized park, and it seems to be older.”

On behalf of the City, she applied for and was approved for a matching funds grant of 35 percent from GameTime, she said.

With the funds, the City could install a new climbing apparatus that could accommodate 40 to 50 children at a time, Payne said.

Committee member Carol Bolstad suggested revising the proposed design to include expansion of the current basketball court from half to full-sized.

“It’s a very interesting point, because so many people play basketball at that park,” said Payne in response to the suggestion.

