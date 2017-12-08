Interact students host coat drive

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

A group of students from Port Isabel High School wanted to make Christmas a little brighter for families in need this holiday season, so they decided to organize a winter coat drive.

Brian Chavez, president of the Rotary Interact Club, explained how their organization got their inspiration for the coat drive. “We started with a summer shoe drive, but we wanted to do something this holiday season to help out the needy. We thought, what could be better than giving out coats for those cold winter nights?” The Interact Club is a student-led club sponsored by the Port Isabel Rotary Club.

The shoe drive was a great success, with 250 pairs of shoes donated to the Respite Center in McAllen. All proceeds from the winter coat drive efforts will be given to the Salvation Army for distribution.

Brendan Pinkerton, vice president of the club, hopes the community comes out and shows its support. “We’ll take any coats we can. We’re hoping to collect at least 100.”

Elliot Carter, junior representative for the club, added “We’ll take any size and style of coats — pullovers, zip-ups — anything that will keep someone warm.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.