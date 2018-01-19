Arturo Galvan Coastal Park improvements to continue

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel is gearing up to begin phase 2 of its plans for Arturo Galvan Coastal Park, which will include the construction of a playground, restrooms, parking area, kayak launch and a walking trail.

According to City Manager Jared Hockema, the second phase of improvements at the 1,300-foot long park will cost approximately $1 million. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be contributing half the funds for the project, while the remaining $500,000 is coming via a grant, the city manager explained during a special meeting of the city commission Wednesday evening.

Project engineer Rick Hinojosa, of Mission-based Hinojosa Engineering, was on hand with artistic renderings of the proposed improvements. The revamped park will include gated access and a 20-space parking lot near the 2nd Street entrance on the park’s west side. The parking lot will be made of permeable material to allow rain runoff to drain into the ground rather than flow into the Laguna Madre.

“It’s a low impact parking lot,” Hockema explained. “The water that’s collected in that parking lot, it drains there, it doesn’t go into the bay,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.