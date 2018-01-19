Causeway runners enjoyed fair weather, new medals

By DINA ARÉVALO

Causeway runners couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day to hit the pavement. Saturday’s weather was sunny and cool, with a mild breeze and low humidity as the 34th Annual Longest Causeway Run and Fitness Walk got underway at its new hour, 8 a.m.

Over 1,500 people came out to the popular event, which sees runners make their way from the Port Isabel Community Center, past the historic Lighthouse, and onto the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway before finishing at Louie’s Backyard on South Padre Island.

“I loved it! And it’s the first of many,” said Los Fresnos resident Vanessa Rodriguez, 34, who had just completed her first ever Causeway run.

Rodriguez was joined by several of her coworkers from the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District, including four-time Causeway runner, Jesus Gascon.

