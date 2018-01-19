Clinic to open April 1

By MARTHA McCLAIN

April 1 is the target date for a new family medicine clinic to open in the Laguna Madre area under the auspices of the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine.

Laguna Vista was chosen as the site for the facility as part of the university’s goal of providing a “footprint to cover the entire Valley,” according to Sofia Hernandez, chief of staff for the UTRGV School of Medicine.

Talks between representatives of the UTRGV School of Medicine and the Town of Laguna Vita over the past year facilitated the decision to open a location here, Hernandez said. “We discussed how to accomplish this and City Manager Rolando Vela was incredibly helpful in the process. We see this as a great opportunity,” she added.

At the Jan. 9 Town Council meeting, Mayor Susie Houston agreed.

“This is a boon to the entire Laguna Madre Area,” she said. “It is a blessing. This will improve the quality of life for all of us,” she said.

Not only will the center serve as a medical facility, it will be a catalyst for additional economic development here, Houston said.

