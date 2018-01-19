Port Isabel rips Rio Hondo, Zapata postponed

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons boys’ basketball team ran Rio Hondo up and down the court at Tarpon Gym and lit up the scoreboard for a 70-48 win last Friday night.

The Tarpons improved to 3-2 in District 32-4A play and trail undefeated Hidalgo (6-0), Zapata (4-1), and La Feria (4-2) in the league standings.

Due to freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous road conditions Port Isabel’s home game with Zapata, scheduled for Tuesday night, was postponed for Thursday, Jan. 18.

“They actually called us and said they would not be able to make it,” Boys Head Coach Mike Hazelton told the Press Wednesday morning. “Their superintendent made the decision.”

