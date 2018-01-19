School district gets positive financial review

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

In a year marked by state budget cuts to public education, the Point Isabel School Board of Trustees were happy to receive positive news as they heard the findings of the district’s annual financial audit Tuesday evening.

Carlos Cascos, of Brownsville accounting firm Patillo, Brown and Hill, LLP, delivered a summary of the audit findings shortly before the regular school board meeting commenced. He had no “findings” to report, a fact which he lauded to the Board of Trustees. “I don’t have a whole lot of clients that get no findings,” or issues which need to be reported, Cascos said.

“That is an accolade and compliment to your finance department,” he added.

For the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2017, the school district had a fun balance of just over $8.7 million, Cascos said. Of that, approximately $5.7 million was “unassigned” or not allocated for things such as the District’s debt service, he explained.

