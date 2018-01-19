Stahl delivers first State of the Island address

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It was the first official address by first-time mayor of South Padre Island, Dennis Stahl.

Stahl delivered the address — The State of the Island —at the South Padre Islad Chamber of Commerce’s Quarterly Public Affairs Luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Hilton Garden Inn.

As Chamber members dined on a Mexican culinary feast of chicken and beef fajitas, with rice and beans, Stahl delivered a brief overview of the City’s accomplishments throughout 2017 and where he hopes the City will continue to progress this year.

But, though he was only sworn in as mayor in December, Stahl is no stranger to City politics. Before making his unopposed bid for the top spot, he served at Place 1 on the City Council. In that role, he helped oversee numerous capital improvement projects. Too, the City has begun to use more methodical practices to keep track of everything from inventory, to its financing, to infrastructure improvements.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.