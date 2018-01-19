Vega gives Chamber a parks update

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Cameron County Parks Director Joe Vega was the featured guest at the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce sponsored “Coffee and Conversation” event held on Thursday, Jan. 11. Vega provided the audience with an update at the County’s Island parks, which are currently undergoing improvements according to the Parks Master Plan.

“Back in December of 2015, the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court adopted a master plan for coastal parks, which included Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie Park, and E.K. Atwood Park,” explained Vega. He noted that the formulation of the plan included input from the public.

“We had a meeting at the Convention Centre that was very well attended. We had meetings with members of the Friends of Isla Blanca Park, we had meetings with the winter visitors, and meetings with representatives of the Surfriders Foundation,” he said.

