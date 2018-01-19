WOWE returns to Birding Center

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Winter Outdoor Wildlife Expo (WOWE) is set to return to sunny South Padre Island next week for five days of feathered, furry and finned family fun.

Once again, the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center (BNC) will play host to the week’s many activities, which highlight the unique habitats, plants and animals that call the Rio Grande Valley home.

“WOWE is, there’s really nothing like it in the Valley. It’s five days jam-packed with speakers covering all topics in the outdoors and nature in the RGV,” BNC Naturalist Javier Gonzalez told the PRESS earlier this week.

“It takes that many days because there’s so much to cover,” he added.

Every square inch of the Birding Center’s space will be utilized during the event, whether it be classrooms where visitors can listen to seminars on identifying animal tracks, or watching a live raptor taking flight across the BNC’s auditorium.

