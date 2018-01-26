Lionettes beat Lady Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons basketball team led La Feria for most of the game, but came up two points short in the end, 48-46, at La Feria Tuesday night.

Port Isabel led 13-7 at the end of a quarter of play, 29-13 at the half, and 37-36 at the start of the fourth quarter.

With 2:15 to go in the contest La Feria took a 45-41 lead. Sabrina Garza scored the next five points to give the Lady Tarpons a one-point lead, 46-45. P.I. missed a pair of free throws and the Lionettes took the lead back with a pair of free throws with under a minute to go. They made one more with 3.0 seconds on the clock and that was a final, 48-46.

