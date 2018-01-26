Port Isabel tames Lions on the road

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons boys basketball team brought their A game to La Feria and won the district matchup, 56-33, and took the sweep of the Lions for the season.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Tarpons and they are now 6-2 in District 32-4A play with six games remaining on the schedule.

It was a low-scoring first quarter as both teams seemed to have trouble finding the exact location of the basket. The Tarpons picked it up in the second period and took a nine-point lead into the break.

“The kids played good defense,” first-year head coach Mike Hazelton said afterwards. “We got shots when we needed to, hustled, went after it. It’s a road win against a perennially tough team,” he said.

