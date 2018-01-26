«

Jan 26 2018

Port Isabel tames Lions on the road

by Editor

January 26, 2018

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons boys basketball team brought their A game to La Feria and won the district matchup, 56-33, and took the sweep of the Lions for the season.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Tarpons and they are now 6-2 in District 32-4A play with six games remaining on the schedule.

It was a low-scoring first quarter as both teams seemed to have trouble finding the exact location of the basket.  The Tarpons picked it up in the second period and took a nine-point lead into the break.

“The kids played good defense,” first-year head coach Mike Hazelton said afterwards.  “We got shots when we needed to, hustled, went after it.  It’s a road win against a perennially tough team,” he said.

