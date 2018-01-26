Under the Dome

Novel entertainment coming to the flats for Spring Break

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

Spring Breakers can look forward to a new entertainment experience this year after the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court approved the use of the bay flats north of the South Padre Island Convention Centre for a novel entertainment venue idea: concerts inside a fully enclosed inflatable dome.

William Pledge and Hector Ortiz of Hector Ortiz Promotions were on hand at a Commissioners’ Court meeting earlier this month to discuss the proposal to hold three days’ worth of concerts on the flats. The musical events will be held inside an inflatable dome with a capacity for 5,000 people, Pledge explained.

“We’re actually taking this dome up to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. It’s an enclosed dome that holds 5,000 people. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It’s 360 degrees,” Pledge said. As Pledge explained it, the dome is 200 feet long and 165 feet wide.

Exits can be secured, and the entire site would be fenced off for additional security, he said. “We have an emergency exit plan. … Our gate entrances are secured,” Pledge said.

