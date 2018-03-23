Girls’ track setting new personal bests

By LARRY GAGE

The athletes of Port Isabel High’s Lady Tarpons track and field team set numerous personal records at last week’s UTRGV Invitational meet at Edinburg.

One more meet remains on the schedule before the District 32-4A meet in La Feria next month.

“We probably won’t have a complete team until district,” Lady Tarpons track coach Julie Breedlove told the Press Wednesday. “We’ve got a couple of girls that are still getting in shape.”

Among the Lady Tarpon athletes who set personal bests in their events at UTRGV’s Track Complex were Aleigha Milland and Wendy Estrada in the 100-meter hurdles race, Marlyn Cesenes in the 400-meter dash, and Susana Torres in the 1,600-meter run.

