Officials report a calmer Spring Break

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

New ordinances and reorganized law enforcement practices helped to make 2018’s Texas Week a largely safe and successful one, according to local officials.

“I was really happy with how everything went. I think we had lots of visitation. I think the turnout was great,” said South Padre Island City Manager Susan Guthrie Wednesday.

“I was also really happy with how we handled public safety. We really ramped things up this year and I think it really paid off in terms of keeping everybody safe and still able to enjoy everything that happened, all the activities that were planned,” she said.

Preliminary numbers indicate this year call volume was down for the first 21 days of March compared to the same time period in 2017 and 2016.

According to information released by the City of South Padre Island, Island fire and EMS services received 302 calls for service between March 1-21 this year, compared to 458 in 2017 and 371 in 2016.

For the police department, calls for service were down just over 6 percent from March 9-19 compared to the same timeframe last year. SPI police received 2,237 calls for service in 2018 while they saw 2,384 calls for service between March 10-20 last year.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.