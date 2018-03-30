Laguna Vista, marina association continue talks

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Town of Laguna Vista and the Laguna Vista Recreational Association (LVRA) continued discussions about the future of the Laguna Vista Marina during a joint workshop at City Hall Monday evening.

The two entities have been attempting for months to hammer out a new lease agreement for the Town-owned marina, but have faced setbacks after the threat of a lawsuit by an anonymous resident. At issue is whether the LVRA can limit access to the facility to LVRA members. “This action on behalf of LVRA effectively creates a de facto private marina, which runs contrary to the stated purposes of the existing lease agreement,” a letter from attorney Michael Gonzalez reads.

Monday’s meeting saw members of the LVRA board, as well as their attorney, Kathy Cunningham, meeting with the majority of the Town Council and its legal counsel, City Attorney Ric Morado. Council woman Nadine Smith, who in a previous meeting recused herself from the discussion due to the threat of the lawsuit, was again not present at the table, though she was in the room for a few minutes at the top of the meeting.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.