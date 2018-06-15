Beach renourishment project surpasses halfway mark

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Presentations on Shoreline Department projects, consideration of beach and dune permits, and discussions on beach-side restroom facility solutions highlighted the June 11 meeting of the South Padre Island Shoreline Taskforce.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill provided Task Force members with a review of shoreline related projects, including an update on the nearshore berm nourishment program that is currently underway. Hill reported that the project is 60 percent complete at this time. He also noted that another hopper dredge, the Bayport, has taken over for the McFarland. “The great thing about it is that it has a lower draft, a smaller amount of draft, which means it’s going to be able to get even closer to shore,” said Hill of the Bayport.

“We did get some good news though that the eastern side of the entrance channel is currently shoaling in a little bit quicker than they thought, so as we sit here today, we’re experiencing some really strong currents that are pushing the fresh sand into that area,” described Hill.

Regarding the particle tracing study, Hill stated that they are still on schedule and are proceeding as planned. “It’s quite a broad area that we expect to see the sand move on to, and only time will tell if that model is accurate,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.