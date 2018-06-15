Council commits $50,000 to reef project

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Funding for the RGV Reef project, fleet maintenance, shoreline master planning, and updating storm drainage plans highlighted the South Padre Island City Council meeting held on June 6.

Council considered a proposed $50,000 budget amendment from Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) excess reserves for Friends of the RGV Reef for the development of fishing infrastructure as a part of their artificial reef project.

“The approval by the State legislature a while ago for utilization of Hotel Occupancy Tax for fishing infrastructure is one of the things that allows us to make this recommendation,” explained CVB Director Keith Arnold, adding that the request had the unanimous support of the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board. Arnold specified that the money would be used to transport materials to the reef. Council unanimously approved the request.

Alex Sanchez, SPI Public Works Director, provided a report on fleet maintenance for the City. The report stated, “Creating a tailored program for SPI’s unique corrosive environment is critical to sound financial planning and operational efficiency.” Sanchez emphasized that all their existing vehicles found in normal to excellent condition will be undercoated to prevent corrosion. Additionally, all new vehicles will be undercoated and will follow a preventative maintenance program.

Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill provided Council with a report on the survey results of the City’s Shoreline Master Plan.

