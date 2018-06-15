Lafitte’s Well to receive upgrade

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista’s Town Council Tuesday approved the recommendation of their Community Development Corporation to fund up to $3,290 in improvements to Lafitte’s Well.

The local landmark is named for the notorious pirate Jean Lafitte, who legend says, obtained his fresh water supply from this well.

Lafitte is said to have sailed and plundered in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Laguna Madre, making port in Port Isabel. Legend has it that Lafitte took refuge in this area and dug a well in Laguna Vista.

However, it was not smooth-going for the pirate’s monument as Council members questioned the planned upgrade.

Councilwoman Nadine Smith questioned the cost of landscaping, saying she feared contractors may overcharge for their services.

The estimate included leveling dirt and a concrete pad, installation of a weed barrier, a layer of rock as partial groundcover, and planning drought-resistant foliage which included yucca and rosemary.

