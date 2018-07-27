79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament kicks off Wednesday

By DINA ARÉVALO

The 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) kicks off this Wednesday on South Padre Island.

Anglers can register from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the South Padre Island Convention Centre Wednesday. And kids of all ages are invited to enjoy Playday at the Convention Centre from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday.

TIFT has long drawn anglers to the sparkling turquoise waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico who vie to reel in the biggest bay and offshore fish. During the 2-day long fishing competition, bay anglers will attempt to reel in redfish, trout and flounder. Meanwhile, offshore anglers will be looking to hook blue marlin, swordfish, shortfin mako shark, white marlin and sailfish in order to reel in the most points.

