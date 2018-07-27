Council ponders portable potty pickle

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Shoreline restroom facility solutions, recognition of the Finance Department, and master planning for the City’s parks highlighted the South Padre Island City Council meeting held on Wednesday, July 18.

On the issue of beachfront restroom facilities, Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill presented the recommendations of a subcommittee focused on the issue. “We all know that restroom facilities on the shoreline are an ongoing point of discussion,” noted Hill. He explained the committee’s recommendation included both short and long term plans of action. Seasonal placements of portable toilets on the beach at three locations (Good Hope Circle, Aquarius Circle and Beach Circle accesses), as well as a brick and mortar restrooms to be constructed at a proposed parking lot to be built at White Cap Circle on Gulf Boulevard, were part of the plan. He added that a proposal for mitigation will need to be submitted to the Texas General Land Office (GLO).

Mayor Dennis Stahl questioned why the committee chose the standard looking portable toilets as opposed to more aesthetically pleasing ones.

