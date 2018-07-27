Letter to the Editor for July 26, 2018

Special to the PRESS
Editor,
We support the proposed Rio Grande LNG project because people in the Rio Grande Valley need the good-paying jobs that this proposed project will bring. An economic study by the Perryman Group shows that the project would bring thousands of jobs during construction and add a few hundred permanent jobs when the facility is operating.
A project like this will make a huge, positive difference in one of the poorest areas of Texas. These good-paying jobs will provide a better quality of life for families and create more business for many small businesses, such as for our restaurant, Mariscos De La Rosa.
We believe that the Rio Grande LNG project is safe for the community or we would not be supporting it.
We urge everyone to get behind this project as we have so that more Brownsville residents and businesses can benefit from the economic opportunities that Rio Grande LNG will provide for many years. Too much is at stake when it comes to our families, employees, customers, the community and our economy.
Rodolfo De La Rosa
Anahi De La Rosa
Mariscos De La Rosa Restaurant
Brownsville
When I look at the December 2015 Perryman Group’s 110 page “The Potential Impact of the Proposed Rio Grande Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Rio Bravo Pipeline Facilities on Business Activity in Cameron County, Texas, and the United States,” what I see is a bought-and-paid-for promotional ad for the company (https://www.perrymangroup.com/wp-content/uploads/Perryman-Rio-Grande-LNG-12-2-2015.pdf). It’s all about the supposed upside of the project with not one word about any down side. It’s all about economics (jobs, tax revenue, etc), with no mention of problematic GHG, VOC, and particulate emissions etc. No mention of how the project would devastate our lucrative tourist revenue (Texas-Mexico tourism, beach tourism, Eco-tourism, our developing hike and bike trail “Active Tourism”), sustainable Gulf shrimping, and such.
If you dig into the report you’ll see that many of the jobs and much of the tax revenue and development will benefit folks and communities outside of Cameron County and even outside the Rio Grande Valley. In addition, the development includes the development and expansion of fracking operations, refineries, and chemical processing plants. All totaled up over a 25 year period.
The report doesn’t mention Mexico’s Burgos Basin, which some folks want to make into another Eagle Ford type fracking field. See “EXCLUSIVE: First look at oil and gas leases in the Burgos Basin — Mexico’s potential Eagle Ford Shale,” Sergio Chapa, 06-07-2018, San Antonio Business Journal, https://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio/news/2018/06/07/exclusive-first-look-at-oil-and-gas-leases-in-the.html. LNG exports from our Port could well lead to drilling and fracking operations in the Burgos 90 miles or so from Brownsville, right across the Rio Grande River from McAllen.
For some suggestions about how to evaluate Economic Impact Studies like this, check out “The reliability and usefulness of economic impact studies: Research roundup,” Denise-Marie Ordway, last updated 04-17-2018, Journalist’s Resource, https://journalistsresource.org/studies/government/economic-impact-studies-research-reliable.
John Young, San Benito, TX
Member of SAVE RGV from LNG
https://www.facebook.com/saveRGVfromLNG/