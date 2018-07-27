Port Isabel worries Lighthouse future could be in jeopardy

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel city leaders are taking action to help ensure the use and operation of the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse remains the same in years to come after news that the Texas Sunset Commission has suggested certain historical sites currently owned by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) be transferred to the Texas Historic Commission.

“That’s concerning to us because we have this agreement with Texas Parks and Wildlife and we would not want this agreement to be lost in the shuffle,” explained Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema during a regular meeting of the City Commission Tuesday evening.

“For us, it’s really a lot more; it’s really like a town square,” Hockema said.

It’s not really just a historic site,” the city manager said, summarizing a list of activities the City hosts on the property, including Lighthouse Cinema, Market Days and more.

