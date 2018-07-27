School board holds budget workshop

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees met Monday to continue ongoing discussions about the district’s 2018-19 budget.

The finance department staff was pleasantly surprised to have received the latest report of property values from the County sooner than they had anticipated, explained Henry LeVrier, deputy superintendent for business and operations.

Property values totaled nearly $3.7 billion at $3,690,970,243, LeVrier said.

Looking back at the previous fiscal year, the school district had a fund balance of approximately $8.7 million prior to committing some of those funds to several one-time expenditures. As a result, the fund balance dropped to approximately $6.2 million — enough to fund district operations for 78 days, LeVrier said.

