Silver Tarpon Band comes together

After several weeks of practicing in sections the Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band has come together and is playing as a contiguous whole for the first time this week.

With the first halftime show now just five weeks away things are proceeding more or less on schedule and PIISD Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield is pleased with the progress made so far.

“It went okay,” Hartsfield told the PRESS Monday. “It moved slow but everything I’m doing is new to many, so it’s going to take some time. There’s a lot of work to be done, for sure,” he said.

