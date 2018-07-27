Still on the books: Unenforceable, Island bag bans ordinances remain

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council revisited the City’s bag ban in the wake of a decision by the Texas Supreme Court, which ruled that such bans violate state law.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, July 18, the Council considered action on whether to rescind Ordinances 10-38 and 11-22 regulating plastic bags. Environmental Health Director Victor Baldovinos provided background information on the issue which has received media recent attention after Attorney General Ken Paxton issued letters to the Island and other 10 other cities that their bag bans violated state law regarding solid waste disposal. Baldovinos explained that staff were advised by the City’s legal counsel to put this issue on the agenda after receiving Paxton’s letter.

“I want to stress that this doesn’t mean that necessarily it’s completely over,” said City Manager Susan Guthrie. “I know there’s been talk of cities coming together and looking at this from a legal standpoint.”

