Coast Guard rescue 17 from charter boat

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a boat in distress, rescuing some 17 people off the shores of South Padre Island last Friday.

The Coast Guard reports that the vessel, a charter boat, issued a distress call and was taking on water. “Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a distress call from the captain of the Thunderbird, a 46-foot fishing charter vessel, and informed them his vessel was taking on water and onboard pumps were not able to keep up,” the Coast Guard said via a statement released late last week.

Crews from Station South Padre Island responded to the emergency dispatching the Cutter Manta, a 45-foot response boat, the Coast Guard said. An aircraft was also launched from Corpus Christi, the HC-144 Ocean Sentry, the statement reads.

