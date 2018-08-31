Galvan already gearing up for hoops season

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The 2018-19 school year has just begun but football and volleyball have been at the forefront of local sports discussions for weeks now. The high school football season begins this Friday night, and the Port Isabel girls’ volleyball team has been playing matches for three weeks.

With these two sports topping current events, it may seem way too early to be talking basketball, a prep sport that typically gets its start in December. But for some people the hoops are never far from their thoughts.

One such person is senior Tarpon cager Emilio Galvan. Basketball is his only sport and he plays it year-round. The PRESS recently found him in Tarpon Gym working on his moves and even taking shots here and there. He took a break and sat down to talk about the game he loves to play.

