Lady Tarpons clinch consolation bracket win

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team won the consolation title at last week’s St. Joseph’s Tournament in Brownsville.

The Lady Tarpons lost their first match of the tournament, 20-25, 13-25, to Brownsville Jubilee on Friday, then took Brownsville First Baptist in straight sets, 25-8, 25-9.

On Saturday they beat Donna IDEA Academy, 25-17, 24-26, 15-10, and San Perlita, 25-23, 25-18, to win the consolation championship.

“I think we could have beat (Jubilee) but it took us a little while to get warm and get into our rhythm,” volleyball Head Coach Julie Breedlove said Monday. “But then we turned around and beat First Baptist, and then the next day we came out and beat two schools to take the consolation title,” she said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.