Protecting those who serve

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Laguna Vista Police Department used a $4,296 grant from the Governor’s Office to purchase eight protective ballistic vests. Above, Sgt. Steve Reyes and Lt. Ricky Gonzalez are shown wearing the new ballistic vests, which are made from high strength ceramic composite material and are rated to stop large caliber, armor-piercing rounds. The vests weigh approximately 20 pounds, including inserts. Each Laguna Vista police officer has been issued a vest and has been instructed on proper care and use.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.