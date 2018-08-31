Rotary Beach Run/Walk Set for Sept. 8

Special to the PRESS

After a four-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Port Isabel is once again organizing its popular beach run to be held this year at Clayton’s Beach Bar & Event Venue on Saturday, Sept. 8th. The run is set to commence at 8 a.m.

This year, the club added a 10K run to complement the 5K and one-mile beach walk. Proceeds from the 5K/10K Beach Rescue Run & One Mile Fun Walk will go towards the club’s fund to assist area first responders.

As another upgrade from the 2014 event, the run will be officially timed and runners will receive a participatory medal and commemorative t-shirt, while supplies last.

