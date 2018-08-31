Tarpons host Porter in home opener

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Some years it seems to take forever for the season to get here but now, at long last, it’s time for some football. The Port Isabel Tarpons open their 2018 season this Friday, Aug. 31, against the Brownsville Porter Cowboys at Tarpon Stadium.

This will be only the second time these two programs have met in varsity play. The only other time teams from these two schools met on the field of play was 1974. The Tarpons won a 14-6 victory on the way to their first undefeated, 10-0, regular season in school history.

Last Thursday Port Isabel hosted the Santa Rosa Warriors in the second and final scrimmage of the pre-season. They got the split as the Tarpons won the controlled first half, 1-0, and Santa Rosa won the second, “live action” half 20-7.

