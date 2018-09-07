Island ballot set for November

By DINA ARÉVALO

The slate has been set for the upcoming municipal elections on South Padre Island this November. According to a statement released by the City, a total of six candidates are vying for three seats on the City Council.

At Place 3, local businessman Joe Ricco is running unopposed. He will be replacing current City Councilwoman Theresa Metty.

At Place 5, there will be a three-way race between incumbent Paul Munarriz and challengers Thomas N. Bainter and Eva-Jean Dalton.

And in a special election to be held concurrently, two candidates are seeking to fill the Place 2 seat of Ron Pitcock for his unexpired term. Those candidates are Brandy Buntin and Kerry Schwarz.

