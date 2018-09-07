Lady Tarpons win district opener

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball team won their district opening match Tuesday night against Raymondville at Tarpon Gym.

Port Isabel won by the scores of 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 28-26. The team starts district play with a 1-0 record. This Friday they will be at La Feria for the second league match of the season.

It was a close, hard-fought match and at no time in any set were the two sides separated by more than five points.

“We didn’t want to go to a fifth set,” Head Coach Julie Breedlove said afterwards. “Raymondville’s always ready for us. My hat’s off to them because they played a good solid, strong, and scrappy game.”

