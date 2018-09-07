Opposition mounting to windstorm insurance rate hike

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista is mobilizing to support most of the Texas Gulf Coast in opposition to a proposed 10 percent rate hike by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA).

Tuesday, the Board of Directors of the Port Isabel Chamber adopted a resolution opposing this rate increase, according to Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela.

“Be it resolved that the Board of Directors of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce strongly opposes this 10 percent rate increase proposed by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association,” the resolution reads.

It calls on State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and Rep.-elect Alex Dominguez to file legislation to work with other state legislators at the 2019 session to make the rate system of the TWIA fair and equitable to the residents and property owners in the coastal counties of the State.

“The South Padre Island Chamber will be doing the same next week,” Vela said. “The Los Fresnos City Council will be considering this resolution at its next meeting,” he said, adding, “It is on the Sept. 11 agenda for the Laguna Vista Town Council to take similar action.”

