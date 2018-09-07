Port Isabel passes budget, approves tax rate

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel passed the second and final readings of the budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2018-19 during a meeting of the City Commission last week.

“It’s a balanced budget that we have for the general fund,” City Manager Jared Hockema explained to the commissioners during a public hearing opened not long after the meeting began.

“Once we get into our enterprise (funds) is where we get hit quite a lot,” he continued.

The city manager described the budget as “very tight,” but said the City is nonetheless attempting to address a host of pressing issues. “We’re leaning into a lot of issues that we have to fix around town and that takes up a lot of resources,” Hockema said.

The budget proposal didn’t include a list of equipment that needs replacing or repairing, Hockema said. He reiterated that City staff have been attempting to address as many issues as they can. “We’re trying to do as much as possible with the resources that we have,” Hockema said.

“There’s just no way we can get to all of it.”

