Reserve police officer arrested for DWI

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A reserve Port Isabel police officer is no longer on the force after he was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

According to an incident report released by the Brownsville Police Department, a Brownsville police officer stopped Carlos L. Martinez at approximately 2:43 a.m. on the 1600 block of Central Boulevard last Wednesday after an officer witnessed him “fail to drive in a single lane.”

“The vehicle came to a stop on the right shoulder blocking a gas station driveway,” the report reads.

The officer said he could smell alcohol and observed that Martinez’s eyes were red, glassy and bloodshot. Too, Martinez’s speech was slurred when responding to the officer’s questions, the report reads.

Martinez told the officer he was driving from his home to buy fast food.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.