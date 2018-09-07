Shrimp trawler sinks after burning for two days

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

A local shrimp trawler has sunk after burning for two days approximately 58 miles from shore.

The Master D, sank to a depth of approximately 380 feet, Coast Guard officials said. Described as a 68-foot, “122 gross ton fishing vessel,” the Master D operated out of the Brownsville Shrimp Basin.

Coast Guard watchstanders in New Orleans first received a distress signal from the vessel on Friday, Aug. 31. The radio beacon provided authorities an approximate location, the Coast Guard said in a statement released earlier this week.

“Marine Safety Detachment Brownsville deployed personnel and coordinated initial response efforts,” the statement reads.

The Coast Guard Cutter Coho was dispatched to the scene, where rescuers found the shrimp boat on fire. Its three crewmen were in a life raft nearby.

