Tarpons drop 14-3 decision to Porter

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons football team dropped a 14-3 decision to the Cowboys of Brownsville Porter last Friday night in the season opener at Tarpon Stadium.

The game was close all the way and was not decided until Porter got a 49-yard touchdown run from Kevin Garcia with 7:36 to go in the contest.

The Tarpon defense was on this night. Porter may have had 300 yards of total offense in the game, but the Tarpon offense gave Porter a short field when, on P.I.’s first series, they turned the ball over at their own 34-yard line. Eight plays later Porter scored on a two-yard run and it was 7-0, Cowboys, less than six minutes into the game.

“Our ball carrier was actually down … on the fumble,” Head Coach Jason Strunk said Wednesday. “Our defense really only gave up seven points. I couldn’t ask for more from them. They did everything they could do and they played well.”

