ONLINE ONLY: Tropical disturbance sparks local preps

Update: 5:16 p.m.

The Tarpon home football game against the Hidalgo Pirates has been moved up to Thursday night. Game time is still set for 7:30 p.m., said PIISD Superintendent Dr. Lisa Garcia.

Dr. Garcia said, as of now, there are no plans to cancel classes, but that the district felt the weather would be more amenable for a game on Thursday night as opposed to Friday.

For late breaking updates with the school district, parents and residents can check out the district’s official twitter @PointIsabelISD, or by looking up “Point Isabel ISD Tarpons” on Facebook. The district will also push notifications via an app available to parents, Dr. Garcia said.

Update 1:21 p.m.

The Town of Laguna Vista is also distributing sandbags.

Town residents may stop by City Hall, 122 Fernandez St. during business hours to receive their sandbags. Residents must bag their own sand, but City Hall will issue empty bags. Limit four bags per household, proof of residency required.

City Secretary Alma Deckard said the Town will continue to give out sandbags until the sand runs out.

12:13 p.m.

The Laguna Madre communities are making preparations for any potential effects of Tropical Disturbance No. 37 currently brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The weather system is not expected to make a direct impact to the Rio Grande Valley, Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said during a phone interview Wednesday. However, officials are expecting it to bring rain and potential flooding.

The City of Port Isabel began distributing sandbags at the public works building at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Sandbag distribution will continue through 5 p.m. There is a limit of six per household; proof of residency required.

The public works department is located at 217 W. Hickman St.

Port Isabel residents may also obtain hurricane re-entry stickers from City Hall, located on Maxan Street. However, City Hall will close tomorrow, Thursday, at 2 p.m. due to pending electrical repairs by AEP.

The City of South Padre Island is also preparing for potential tropical weather impacts. Sandbags and hurricane re-entry stickers will be available through 5 p.m. Friday. at SPI City Hall, 4601 Padre Blvd.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

