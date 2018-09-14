10 acres donated for eco center

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista officials Tuesday donated 10 acres of land to Cameron County for development and operation of the planned South Texas Ecotourism Center.

The governing bodies of the Town of Laguna Vista and the County of Cameron have engaged in the discussion and planning of creating a South Texas Ecotourism Center on real property located within the corporate boundaries of the Town of Laguna Vista, according to the resolution adopted by the Town Council.

During discussions, County officials informed the Town of Laguna Vista that it intends to apply for certain grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the South Texas Eco-tourism Center and that its ability to obtain the grants is contingent upon it being the owner of the real property upon which the South Texas Ecotourism Center is to be located.

